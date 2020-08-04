Veepstakes Derailed: Joe Biden's VP Rollout Has Devolved Into a Total Train Wreck

Former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from the bunker to say he would announce his running mate in the first week in August. Now, that’s been delayed after what appears to be quite a disastrous rollout. For starters, we got a glimpse into his top picks. California Sen. Kamala Harris appears to have been his choice. Politico published a piece noting as such, with a quote from Biden as to why he picked Harris to be on the ticket with him. The publication quickly scrubbed the article, but the Internet is forever. An editor’s note was issued, but it didn’t address the quote from Biden. Was it fake? And then, an AP photo captured Biden’s notes, which contained talking points about Harris during the Wilmington presser last Tuesday. In all, this is quite a nightmare (via NY Post):

Joe Biden is not expected to pick a running mate until at least Aug. 10. The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee had previously said he expected to name someone to the job by the first of the month. The late in the game decision will put the announcement just one week before the Democratic convention that will officially designate the pair as the party’s presidential and vice presidential nominees. Biden, 77, would become the oldest person ever elected president if he triumphs in November and many believe he would only serve one term. That combination of factors has injected particular urgency into the veepstakes as whoever is selected would become an instant 2024 frontrunner and potentially shape the party for years beyond. In March, Biden promised to choose a woman for the job and since then may names have risen and fallen. Sen. Kamala Harris, Rep. Karen Bass, and former National Security Advisor Susan Rice are among the current finalists.

Joe Biden’s indecisiveness about V.P. is concerning, in more than one way. — Elizabeth Drew (@ElizabethDrewOH) August 2, 2020

I mean, it’s Harris still, right? Karen Bass only figured out that Fidel Castro was evil in her 60s. Rice is someone who would energize the base over her lies about Benghazi, among other things. Your allies screwed up, Joe. Also, there is reportedly a deep cover campaign by some of Biden’s supporters trying hard to lobby him to not pick Harris. Like Biden’s town halls, where he struggles to read the answers of pre-screened and written questions. He’s struggling to find a VP.