National Journalism Center Announces New ‘Fearless Leader’ to Train Next Generation of Real Reporters

On Monday, Young America’s Foundation (YAF) named Geoffrey Ingersoll the new director of its National Journalism Center (NJC).

Since 1977, NJC has trained aspiring journalists in the values of responsible, balanced, and accurate reporting. Previously, Ingersoll worked as editor in chief of the Daily Caller. Before this, he worked at the Daily Caller News Foundation, Marine Corps Times, Business Insider, CNN, and New York Daily News. His reporting has taken him to Afghanistan, Iraq, and the Korean Demilitarized Zone.

Ingersoll is an alumnus of Penn State University and New York University’s graduate journalism program. He served in the United States Marines from 2005 until his honorable discharge in 2009 after active service in Operation Iraqi Freedom.

“After eight years as editor in chief of the Daily Caller, leading its tremendous and fearless journalists into the center of every news cycle, it’s time for a different, but nevertheless important mission,” Ingersoll said in a statement on Monday .

“The National Journalism Center at Young America’s Foundation is the Conservative Movement’s premiere journalism recruitment and training program, and as its new director, I’m excited to lead it into the future. Now more than ever, people need voices they can trust, and I’m certain in the years to come more of those voices will have NJC in their history,” he added.

"Geoffrey Ingersoll is a fearless leader ready to continue developing young journalists into truth-seeking, power-questioning, narrative-disrupting reporters through YAF’s National Journalism Center,” YAF President Governor Scott Walker said. “His experience and background uniquely position him to recruit, train, and inspire a rising generation of intrepid journalists who will contribute vital information to key stories and the national conversation throughout their careers."

Last year, NJC partnered with the Daofeng and Angela Foundation (DAF) to honor truth-seeking journalists with the Dao Prize. The Dao Prize is judged by an independent prize committee, who will cast secret ballots after a round of debate and discussion. Winners will then be announced at a celebratory dinner held in Washington, D.C. The first-prize winners will be awarded $100,000, and two honorable mention winners will receive $10,000 each. Townhall’s Mia Cathell was nominated for for Dao Prize in 2024 and 2023 for her investigative journalism.