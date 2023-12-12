Here’s Why One Actress Backed Out of SNL’s Antisemitism Sketch

Former Saturday Night Live actress Cicily Strong reportedly backed out of playing Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) in a recent sketch on the show because she was “uncomfortable” with it, according to the New York Post.

During rehearsals, Strong, 39, reportedly appeared in the House of Representatives antisemitism hearing sketch. The sketch mocked Stefanik's question of several Ivy League presidents during the hearing. Strong, who was a guest on the show, was later replaced by actress Chloe Troast.

Cecily Strong was ‘uncomfortable’ with ‘SNL’ antisemitism sketch and backed out: source https://t.co/LhEmVW2jVM pic.twitter.com/1iOEOu6GGD — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2023

A source told the Post: “Cecily was uncomfortable with the sketch.”

Another source added: “There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open.”

The have clearly fired all the Jewish writers, not because otherwise they wouldn't be trivializing antisemitism, but because no Jew could write "jokes" this bad. pic.twitter.com/qRvwalYkli — Saul Sadka (@Saul_Sadka) December 10, 2023

Strong was a cast member on the show from 2012 to 2022.

Townhall previously reported how the presidents of a handful of elite universities appeared in the congressional hearing to discuss antisemitism.

"The testimony we received earlier this week from Presidents Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth about the responses of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT to the rampant antisemitism displayed on their campuses by students and faculty was absolutely unacceptable," House Education and Workforce Committee Chariwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said in a statement.

Harvard, UPenn, MIT presidents would not give a straight answer to @RepStefanik's question on whether calling for the genocide of Jews constitutes bullying and harassment against Jewish students. pic.twitter.com/wPJaVGw2eK — House Committee on Education & the Workforce (@EdWorkforceCmte) December 5, 2023

After the congressional hearing, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned, which Townhall covered.