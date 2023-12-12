House Oversight Tapped to Subpoena Epstein's Flight Logs
Biden Fails to Outline 'Clear Strategic Goal' As Zelenskyy Pleads for More Aid
Trump Responds to Jack Smith's Emergency Plea to the Supreme Court
The Future of Harvard's President Has Been Decided
We're Fighting Fascism With an Islamic Face
Did Joe Biden Attend the Army-Navy Game Over the Weekend?
Ford Delivers Another Blow to Biden's Energy 'Transition' Pipe Dream
Latest Inflation Report Brings More Bad News for Americans Ahead of the Holidays
Chicago Is Now Suing Operators of the Buses Bringing Illegal Immigrants
Oversight Committee Posts the 'Biggest Revelations' From Investigation of Biden
Another Investigation Has Been Opened Into Media Matters Over Hit Piece Against X
Illegal Immigrant Arrested in Murder of Texas High School Cheerleader
The Woke Attempt to Remove the Reconciliation Monument Cannot Prevail Against the People
GAO Study Shows Abortion Groups Received Close to $2 Billion of Federal Funding...
Tipsheet

Here’s Why One Actress Backed Out of SNL’s Antisemitism Sketch

Madeline Leesman
Madeline Leesman  |  December 12, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File

Former Saturday Night Live actress Cicily Strong reportedly backed out of playing Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik (NY) in a recent sketch on the show because she was “uncomfortable” with it, according to the New York Post

Advertisement

During rehearsals, Strong, 39, reportedly appeared in the House of Representatives antisemitism hearing sketch. The sketch mocked Stefanik's question of several Ivy League presidents during the hearing. Strong, who was a guest on the show, was later replaced by actress Chloe Troast.

A source told the Post: “Cecily was uncomfortable with the sketch.” 

Another source added: “There were a variety of reasons, and last minute Cecily pulled out of the cold open.”

Strong was a cast member on the show from 2012 to 2022.

Townhall previously reported how the presidents of a handful of elite universities appeared in the congressional hearing to discuss antisemitism. 

Recommended

Hidden in Plain Sight: A Peek Into a Suburban Pedophile Empire Mia Cathell
Advertisement

"The testimony we received earlier this week from Presidents Gay, Magill, and Kornbluth about the responses of Harvard, UPenn, and MIT to the rampant antisemitism displayed on their campuses by students and faculty was absolutely unacceptable," House Education and Workforce Committee Chariwoman Virginia Foxx (R-NC) said in a statement. 

After the congressional hearing, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned, which Townhall covered

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hidden in Plain Sight: A Peek Into a Suburban Pedophile Empire Mia Cathell
Trump Responds to Jack Smith's Emergency Plea to the Supreme Court Katie Pavlich
Why Are There So Many Mentally Unstable Progressives In Education? Derek Hunter
Oversight Committee Posts the 'Biggest Revelations' From Investigation of Biden Leah Barkoukis
Biden Fails to Outline 'Clear Strategic Goal' As Zelenskyy Pleads for More Aid Katie Pavlich
The Future of Harvard's President Has Been Decided Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Hidden in Plain Sight: A Peek Into a Suburban Pedophile Empire Mia Cathell
Advertisement