Marjorie Taylor Greene Says the Tampon Shortage is Part of the Democrats’ ‘War on Women’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said this week that the shortage of tampons in the United States is part of the Democrats “war on women.” She added that there’s a tampon shortage because tampons are being put in men’s restrooms.

Greene made the remarks in an interview with Right Side Broadcasting Network’s Bryan Glenn.

“Now that we have Joe Biden in office and full Democrat control, there’s an actual war on women. You can’t find baby formula for mothers, women’s sports has been completely invaded, men have taken over everything, they’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories. And, the latest news is, Bryan, that now there’s a shortage of tampons and that’s probably because men are buying tampons,” she said.

Glenn added that “we have that many beta males that are buying into this agenda that they can menstruate.”

“They put tampons in men’s bathrooms,” Greene responded. “Yes. The war on women.” Her remarks begin at the 8:09 minute mark.

LIVE: MTG Breaks Down The Current Chaos In D.C. 6/13/22 @RepMTG https://t.co/yAbrmfo28f — RSBN ???? (@RSBNetwork) June 13, 2022

Greene tweeted on Monday that tampons could be found in men’s restrooms and that baby formula could be found at the southern border.

“People who menstruate” can’t find tampons.



Has anyone checked the warehouses at the border where all the baby formula is stocked floor to ceiling on shelves?



Or maybe some men’s restrooms?

Apparently they are available there. https://t.co/q76NhRB1YE — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene???? (@RepMTG) June 14, 2022

This week, a spokesperson for Edgewell Personal Care told BBC that its Playtex brand was impacted by “extensive workforce shortages” and that the company has been operating “around the clock to build back inventory and anticipate returning to normal levels in the coming weeks.”

Procter & Gamble said in a statement that it was “working hard to ramp up production” of Tampax. The company added the shortage “is a temporary situation.”

A Walgreens spokesperson told BBC that the company is “experiencing some temporary brand-specific tampon shortage in specific geographies.”

Townhall has covered how the United States is facing a shortage of baby formula. This week, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre could not offer an update on the shortage.