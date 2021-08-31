GOP Rep Advocates for Residual Force in Region following American Withdrawal from Afghanistan

On Tuesday, Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger (IL) urged the Biden administration to leave a residual force in Afghanistan to combat the regeneration of terrorist organizations in the region. This comes one day after the last U.S. plane left Afghanistan, within President Biden’s proposed August 31 deadline, marking the end of the evacuations resulting from our hasty withdrawal.

Kinzinger, who served in both Iraq and Afghanistan, answered several questions regarding Biden’s decision to withdraw all troops from Afghanistan, leaving Americans behind enemy lines, and leaving behind no residual force to keep terrorist organizations at bay. Kinzinger noted that he feels “irate” and is “trying to keep my emotions in check.”

Specifically, Kinzinger was asked how he felt about reports that suggest Biden was advised to keep between two to three thousand troops in the region, the same way we keep troops in Japan, South Korea, and Germany.

“I think what it would have looked like is a residual force. The military actually recommended like 3500 [troops], and keep in mind, we’ve had over 100,000 there at many times,” Kinzinger explained in the interview. He added on, saying point blank “I would have left a residual force” and that we ”unfortunately haven’t had strong leadership reminding Americans of what can happen in Afghanistan if we leave.”

Kinzinger elaborated on how our departure from Afghanistan can fuel the resurgence of terrorist organizations, namely, the “ psychological benefits” for making the U.S. “run.”

“The psychological benefit that goes to terror groups from us running in innumerable. This is a huge recruiting area for ISIS-K, for ISIS in Iraq and Syria, for al-Qaeda, for al-Qaeda on the Arabian Peninsula, because they just made the U.S. run,” Kinzinger explained.

“If you think the Taliban is willing to cut a deal with the United States but not a deal with al-Qaeda and ISIS to survive as they’re trying to govern their country, they will cut a deal. They will allow ISIS and al-Qaeda a place to breathe, a place to train, and everything, in Afghanistan,” Kinzinger continued. “My biggest fear is within 2, 5, 10 years, they strike out against the U.S. homeland again.”

To wrap up, Kinzinger was questioned if he thinks al-Qaeda is as strong today as before 9/11. While he thinks al-Qaeda, particularly, has “degraded” since 2001, he acknowledges that terrorist groups, al-Qaeda and the like, will now have room to grow now that U.S. troops are out of Afghanistan and with new technology playing a role in assembling terrorist groups.

“With the internet playing the role it does in recruiting, technology being so much different 20 years later, I have real concerns,” Kinzinger ended the interview saying. “I have real concerns about what this could mean in the long term, particularly with that psychological win.”