Trump Transition Team Highlights His 'Triumphant Return to the World Stage'

The Trump transition team is highlighting the president-elect’s “triumphant return to the world stage” after going to Paris last weekend for the re-opening of the Notre Dame Cathedral, his first international trip since winning the 2024 election.

Trump met with several world leaders while overseas to discuss his peace through strength approach to foreign policy.

The video includes remarks from Defense Secretary Nominee Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Nominee Tulsi Gabbard, and National Security Advisor Nominee Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL) emphasizing the president-elect’s national defense strategy, as well as comments about Trump's trip from CNN commentator Scott Jennings.

“He's not taken office yet, but you can already see the attitude change of the American posture and the posture of the rest of the world to the United States of America,” Jennings says.

“We've had a weak presidency for four years,” he added. “We will now have a strong president. Love him or hate him. This man projects strength. Joe Biden has projected weakness. I'm glad Donald Trump is there. This church, this cathedral reopening is a big deal to Catholics and Christians all over the world. Thank goodness Donald Trump made this trip. It makes America look good for the US president to be engaged in a historical moment like this. So, I'm glad he made the trip.”

“The American people re-elected President Trump because they trust him to lead our country, ensure peace through strength, stand by our allies, and restore America's reputation on the world stage," Trump-Vance Transition Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. "It's clear that President Trump has already started that process with his historic visit to Notre Dame, and when he returns to the White House, he will continue to drive forward on his mission to Make America Strong Again.”