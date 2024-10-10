Trump Makes His Position on Another Debate Clear

Former President Donald Trump, who has already participated in two debates this election cycle, said there would be no more given that “it is very late in the process” since early voting has already begun in several states.

“I won the last two debates, one with Crooked Joe, the other with Lyin’ Kamala,” he wrote in all caps on Truth Social. “I accepted the Fox-News invitation to debate Kamala on September 4th, but she turned it down. JD Vance easily won his debate with Tampon Tim Walz, who called himself a knucklehead! I am also leading in the polls, with the lead getting bigger by the day—and leading in all swing states. The first thing a prizefighter does when he loses a fight is say that he 'demands a rematch.' It is very late in the process, voting has already begun—there will be no rematch! Besides, Kamala stated clearly, yesterday, that she would not do anything different than Joe Biden, so there is nothing to debate. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Donald Trump responds to Fox News’ debate offer: pic.twitter.com/8Tv1yz2Ay1 — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 9, 2024

The Republican presidential nominee’s message came after CNN gave the campaigns a deadline of October 10 to respond to their invitation for an October 23rd debate in Atlanta. Harris already accepted the invitation.

On Wednesday, Fox News also sent an invitation to Trump and Harris to participate in a debate hosted by the network and moderated by Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum towards the end of the month, either October 24 or October 27.

Trump's note makes clear he will not face off against Harris on a debate stage in the final weeks before Election Day.