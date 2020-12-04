Nevada

Trump Lawyers Allege in New Lawsuit That 40,000 Voted Twice in Nevada Election

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Dec 04, 2020 8:30 AM
  Share   Tweet  
Trump Lawyers Allege in New Lawsuit That 40,000 Voted Twice in Nevada Election

Source: AP Photo/Matt Slocum

Trump campaign lawyers filed a lawsuit in Nevada on Thursday, telling a judge they have evidence of double voting, dead people voting, and thousands having voted without a mailing address in the state or who had changed their address to a different state.

Joe Biden won the state by 33,596 votes and the election results were certified last week.

Jesse Binnall, the lawyer for the Trump campaign, told [Judge James] Russell that 1,506 votes cast in the election came from dead voters. He and the Nevada Republican Party also provided these allegations:

  • 2,468 votes by voters who changed their address to another state or country
  • 42,284 voters who voted twice
  • About 20,000 voters who voted in Nevada without a Nevada mailing address […]

 Binnall told the judge his argument focused on Nevada’s mail-in voting law, which allowed registrars to send ballots to every registered voter. Previous state lawsuits found no issue with the law. (8 News Now)

Ahead of Thursday’s hearing, the Nevada GOP shared video of the 20 binders they had containing evidence.  

“This election was unfortunately stolen,” Binnall said, reports 8 News Now. “We cannot turn a blind eye with evidence like this. We cannot allow an election to be stolen.”

Kevin Hamilton, the lawyer for the Democrats, said evidence is what matters, which he claims Trump's legal team is "missing."

“In a court of law, it’s evidence that counts, not tweets or social media bluster, not hearsay or speculation, it’s evidence and that’s what’s missing in the record before the court,” Hamilton noted.

The judge said he wanted to review all the evidence and that a decision could come as soon as Friday.

  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
McConaughey, Russell Brand Sound Off on the Left's Elitist Attitude Toward Trump Voters
Cortney O'Brien

Giuliani Explains Why Trump Campaign Lawyers 'Don't Need Courts'
Cortney O'Brien
Dan Crenshaw Has an Epic Response to AOC's Dig That Republicans Don't Understand Hard Work
Leah Barkoukis
'I'm Losing Everything': LA Business Owner Fights Back Tears Showing Double Standard on Outdoor Dining
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
NJ Governor Lashes Out at Matt Gaetz, Tells Him He's Never Welcome in the State Again
Leah Barkoukis
Trump Pulls Most US Troops Out of Somalia
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular