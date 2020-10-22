Kamala Harris's Husband Introduced Himself in a Rather Telling Way

When Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden announced Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate, many on the right argued that Biden was a Trojan Horse candidate and his VP and the progressive wing of the party would be the ones really running the show. Last month, Harris accidentally appeared to admit that, telling Arizona business owners about the Build Back Better initiative under “a Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States.”

Since then, there have been more eyebrow-raising statements about her serving as commander in chief.

For example, introducing himself to a group of supporters, Harris’s husband, Douglas Emhoff, exclaimed he’s “married to the next president of the United States!"

Why is Kamala Harris’ husband introducing himself as the guy married to the next president of the United States? ??????https://t.co/AKWiLj2ys5 — James Morrow (@pwafork) October 21, 2020

Somebody let Jill Biden know... pic.twitter.com/PSMi9QrAdy — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 21, 2020

Biden also recently acknowledged that part of the reason he chose Harris was because she’d be ready to fill his shoes from the get-go (“God forbid”).

"The fact is that I was convinced that we have to form an administration that looks and represents the American people across the board, and also someone who is ready, God forbid, on day one that they could step up and be the president of the United States,” the former vice president told Brené Brown. “I think Kamala met all those requirements."

AUDIO - Joe Biden: Kamala Harris Is Ready To Be President of the United States on Day One https://t.co/wTbO68fYtC — Grabien (@GrabienMedia) October 21, 2020

But that's not the only time he's spoken of her readiness to fill his shoes on day one.

What the hell is this ???????? https://t.co/3FagcGX9hN — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 8, 2020