The Daily Wire Launches New Series Hosted By Ben Shapiro

The Daily Wire announced the launch of a new series, "The Search," featuring in-depth conversations with thought leaders about issues shaping today's culture, with Canadian clinical psychologist, writer and professor Jordan Peterson making an appearance as the show's first guest.

The Search, hosted by The Daily Wire's editor emeritus Ben Shapiro, had its first 90-minute episode released Friday in a surprise launch.

"On 'The Search', I'm inviting our members to be a fly on the wall for behind-the-scenes, real conversations I get to have over a cup of coffee with some of the world's most talented voices — people I’m lucky enough to call my friends," Shapiro said in a press release. "You’ll see what we really talk about when the cameras are usually off, and when we really get to share what we’re thinking."

Shapiro's conversation with Peterson, which took place at a Nashville, Tennessee coffee shop, touched on morality, free speech and relationships, according to The Daily Wire. The first episode is available for Daily Wire members.

Join @benshapiro and @jordanbpeterson as they lead you behind the scenes of the Daily Wire’s brand new show, THE SEARCH, streaming tonight at 9pm ET— exclusively for Daily Wire Members. Join here: https://t.co/DIqo5CCb5n pic.twitter.com/Dg9pzAAqzm — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) December 18, 2021

"Everyone has seen Ben Shapiro battle political rivals on debate stages and press national leaders on the 'Sunday Special.' On 'The Search,' we're offering our members the experience of pulling up a chair and joining Ben and some of the world’s best minds for a cup of coffee," Jeremy Boreing, co-founder and co-CEO of The Daily Wire said in the release.

"The Search" is just the latest effort from The Daily Wire to expand its content programs.

In February, the company premiered a 10-part series entitled, "Debunked," which addresses a number of the most common myths and claims made by the left.

And just last month, comedian Adam Carolla debuted his new comedy series "Truth Yeller," available to Daily Wire subscribers, with the first two episodes featuring Jay Leno and Rob Riggle.