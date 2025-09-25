Trump Signs New TikTok Deal
BREAKING: Former FBI Director James Comey Has Been Indicted

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich | September 25, 2025 6:52 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a federal Grand Jury in Alexandria, Virginia on two counts - alleged false statement for lying to the Senate Judiciary Committee in 2020 (a felony) and obstruction of justice. 

"No one is above the law. Today’s indictment reflects this Department of Justice’s commitment to holding those who abuse positions of power accountable for misleading the American people. We will follow the facts in this case," Attorney General Pam Bondi stated on X. 

"Today, your FBI took another step in its promise of full accountability. For far too long, previous corrupt leadership and their enablers weaponized federal law enforcement, damaging once proud institutions and severely eroding public trust," FBI Director Kash Patel added. "Every day, we continue the fight to earn that trust back, and under my leadership, this FBI will confront the problem head-on. Nowhere was this politicization of law enforcement more blatant than during the Russiagate hoax, a disgraceful chapter in history we continue to investigate and expose. Everyone, especially those in positions of power, will be held to account - no matter their perch. No one is above the law."

Earlier in the day President Donald Trump was asked about the potential of Comey being indicted by reporters in the Oval Office. 

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates. This story has been updated with additional information. 

