Trudeau Revokes the Emergency Act He Never Should Have Implemented

Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau announced the withdrawal of the Emergencies Act Wednesday afternoon after freezing bank accounts (without due process) and arresting Freedom Convoy truckers opposed to his Wuhan coronavirus mandates. Citizens who donated to the Freedom Convoy or served truckers in their establishments have also been tracked down and punished.

BREAKING: Justin Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act pic.twitter.com/Pzm2cDgwhF — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 23, 2022

Phil in London says he “doesn’t care” about the situation in Ukraine and is more worried about Trudeau’s “brutal dictatorship” in Canada.



“He’s frozen bank accounts, held people without bail on charges of mischief by association. The West is silent about that.”@iancollinsuk pic.twitter.com/eOvF6atra0 — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 23, 2022

Romanian MEP @CristianTerhes absolutely mops the floor with PM @JustinTrudeau in Brussels this week over how he's handling the Ottawa #FreedomConvoy2022 protests.



"He's exactly like a tyrant, a dictator. He's like Ceau?escu in Romania," said Terhes. pic.twitter.com/Ox87jL3XJr — Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 20, 2022

Conservative members of the Canadian Parliament continue to blast Trudeau's behavior and argue his withdrawal of the Emergencies Act proves he was wrong to ever invoke it.

The PM was wrong to invoke the Emergencies Act and wrong to continue it Monday night. Nothing has changed except maybe his polling numbers. The question still remains-when will he lift the unscientific mandates and restrictions? — Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 23, 2022