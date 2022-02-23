Trudeau Revokes the Emergency Act He Never Should Have Implemented

Canadian Dictator Justin Trudeau announced the withdrawal of the Emergencies Act Wednesday afternoon after freezing bank accounts (without due process) and arresting Freedom Convoy truckers opposed to his Wuhan coronavirus mandates. Citizens who donated to the Freedom Convoy or served truckers in their establishments have also been tracked down and punished.
BREAKING: Justin Trudeau revokes the Emergencies Act pic.twitter.com/Pzm2cDgwhF— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) February 23, 2022
Phil in London says he “doesn’t care” about the situation in Ukraine and is more worried about Trudeau’s “brutal dictatorship” in Canada.— talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) February 23, 2022
“He’s frozen bank accounts, held people without bail on charges of mischief by association. The West is silent about that.”@iancollinsuk pic.twitter.com/eOvF6atra0
Romanian MEP @CristianTerhes absolutely mops the floor with PM @JustinTrudeau in Brussels this week over how he's handling the Ottawa #FreedomConvoy2022 protests.— Cosmin Dzsurdzsa (@cosminDZS) February 20, 2022
"He's exactly like a tyrant, a dictator. He's like Ceau?escu in Romania," said Terhes. pic.twitter.com/Ox87jL3XJr
Conservative members of the Canadian Parliament continue to blast Trudeau's behavior and argue his withdrawal of the Emergencies Act proves he was wrong to ever invoke it.
The PM was wrong to invoke the Emergencies Act and wrong to continue it Monday night. Nothing has changed except maybe his polling numbers. The question still remains-when will he lift the unscientific mandates and restrictions?— Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 23, 2022
Today’s announcement is proof that the Prime Minister was wrong. pic.twitter.com/wNMe9O7RP6— Candice Bergen (@CandiceBergenMP) February 23, 2022