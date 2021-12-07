Joe Biden

Biden Falsely Claims His Failed Bank Regulator Was 'Personally Attacked'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Dec 07, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: (Twitter/@STOmarova)

On Tuesday afternoon President Joe Biden's communist nominee to regulate American banks, Saule Omarova, pulled her nomination. 

Shortly after the move, President Joe Biden issued a statement and falsely claimed Omarova was "personally attacked."

"Unfortunately, from the very beginning of her nomination, Saule was subjected to inappropriate personal attacks that were far beyond the pale. I am thankful to Chairman Brown for giving her a fair hearing and the opportunity to demonstrate her qualification," Biden released in a statement. "The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency is a critical agency, supervising and regulating about 1,200 national banks in the federal banking system.  I will continue to work to find a nominee for this position, and plan to make an announcement at a future date."

The New York Times followed up with their own headline, which falsely stated Republicans opposed her nomination because of where she was born. 

Omarova was not "personally attacked" and her nomination didn't fail because she was born in the Soviet Union. Opposition to her nomination was bipartisan. 

During her confirmation hearing, Omarova was asked a number of questions about her own statements calling for the bankrupting of the oil and gas industries. In addition and given she would have been in charge of regulating banks across the country, a number of Democrat Senators took issue with her view the federal government should eliminate private, individual checking accounts and ration funds to Americans through the Federal Reserve. 

Further, Omarova failed to produce a copy of her college thesis titled, "Karl Marx’s Economic Analysis and the Theory of Revolution in The Capital," for Senators to review.  

