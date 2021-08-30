Afghanistan

BREAKING: America's Longest War is Over

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Aug 30, 2021 4:40 PM
  Share   Tweet
BREAKING: America's Longest War is Over

Source: (Jason Minto/U.S. Air Force via AP)

The last U.S. military planes at the airport in Kabul have officially left Afghanistan and U.S. officials are declaring America's longest war is over. All military personnel and State Department personnel have been evacuated. 

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said during a briefing at the Pentagon Monday afternoon. "The end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11, 2001."

"We did not get everybody out who we wanted to get out," he continued. 

Hundreds of Americans and countless Afghan allies remain stranded in the country. The White House, State Department and Pentagon have confirmed the U.S. will have no diplomatic presence on the ground in Afghanistan moving forward. U.S. officials will rely on the Taliban to facilitate further evacuations. 

“I think you heard Secretary Blinken talk about this that for Americans uh and other individuals that want to be able to leave Afghanistan after our withdrawal is complete, that uh the state department  is going to continue to work across many different levers to facilitate that transportation. And as I say, as I said earlier, right now we do not anticipate a military role in that effort," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

Bill Maher Torches the Left on America-Bashing: ‘Have You People Lost Your F**king Minds'
Matt Vespa
President Trump Has Some Ideas About What to Do With Military Equipment Left in Afghanistan
Katie Pavlich
Stunning Graphic: How Much US Equipment and Weaponry the Taliban Now Controls
Guy Benson
Elder Makes Recall Prediction
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
A Bipartisan Coalition of Congress Members are Urging President Biden to Reconsider August 31 Deadline
Madeline Leesman
Biden Met with the Pregnant Widow of a Marine Killed In Kabul. It Did Not Go Well.
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular