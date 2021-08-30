BREAKING: America's Longest War is Over

The last U.S. military planes at the airport in Kabul have officially left Afghanistan and U.S. officials are declaring America's longest war is over. All military personnel and State Department personnel have been evacuated.

"I'm here to announce the completion of our withdrawal from Afghanistan," CENTCOM Commander General Kenneth McKenzie said during a briefing at the Pentagon Monday afternoon. "The end of the nearly 20-year mission that began in Afghanistan shortly after September 11, 2001."

"We did not get everybody out who we wanted to get out," he continued.

There it is.



General McKenzie announces the end of the U.S. war in Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/80rlzQpPRH — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 30, 2021

BREAKING: Last plane carrying American troops has departed Kabul; United States ends presence in Afghanistan after nearly 20 years: U.S. officials — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) August 30, 2021

America’s longest war is over. The last US warplane cleared Afghan airspace. All US troops are out of Afghanistan. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) August 30, 2021

The last C-17 left Hamid Karzai Airport at 3:29 p.m. — Phil Mattingly (@Phil_Mattingly) August 30, 2021

Hundreds of Americans and countless Afghan allies remain stranded in the country. The White House, State Department and Pentagon have confirmed the U.S. will have no diplomatic presence on the ground in Afghanistan moving forward. U.S. officials will rely on the Taliban to facilitate further evacuations.

“I think you heard Secretary Blinken talk about this that for Americans uh and other individuals that want to be able to leave Afghanistan after our withdrawal is complete, that uh the state department is going to continue to work across many different levers to facilitate that transportation. And as I say, as I said earlier, right now we do not anticipate a military role in that effort," Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said Monday.