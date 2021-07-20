Border Security

Wuhan Coronavirus Cases are Exploding at the Border

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jul 20, 2021 3:00 PM
Source: (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Cities around the country are considering a reinstatement of mask mandates and small businesses fear the government will implement new lockdowns to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

But at the U.S.-Mexico border, where the illegal immigration crisis continues by the hour, cases of Wuhan coronavirus are exploding. Illegal immigrants aren't being properly tested by the federal government, whose officials are putting them on buses and planes to destinations around the country. 

"The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900%," Fox News reports. "There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months. The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody. This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus."

Despite being put in charge of the crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris is missing in action on the issue. 

For coverage from the Texas border, be sure to check out Julio Rosas' work here.

