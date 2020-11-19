Trump Campaign Lawyers: There is a Pattern of Planned Voter Fraud in Multiple States

Speaking to reporters from the Republican National Committee in Washington D.C. Thursday afternoon, Trump campaign attorney Rudy Giuliani presented evidence he says suggests a pattern of planned voter fraud that was perpetrated in multiple states.

"As we started investigating, both our investigations and the very brave and patriotic American citizens that have come forward, extraordinary number of people, extraorgidanry number of witnesses, and what emerged very quickly is it's not a singular voter fraud in one state. This pattern repeats itself in a number of states. Almost exactly the same pattern, which to any experienced investigator, procesturtor, would suggest there was a plan from a centralized place to execute these acts of voter fraud specifically focused on big cities and big cities, as you can imagine, big cities controlled by Democrats and particularly focused on big cities that have a long history of corruption. The number of voter fraud cases in Philadelphia could fill a library," Guiliani said, flanked by Attorneys Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis. "The only surprise I would have found in this is if Philadelphia hadn't cheated in this election because for the last 60 years they've cheat in just about every single election. You could say the same thing about Detroit. Each one of these cities is controlled by Democrats which means they can get away with anything they want to do."

"They were good. I don't know that they were that good because they made significant mistakes, like all crooks do, and we caught them," he continued.

Mayor @RudyGiuliani: A few weeks ago Joe Biden said he had the best voter fraud team in the world, "they were good" but we caught them pic.twitter.com/eeRnJ1wlsG — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 19, 2020

Guiliani went on to cite testimony from witnesses to bolster his case, ripped the media for falsely reporting there is "no evidence" of fraud and argued proper oversight was not executed while mail-in ballots were counted.

"Do you know how many affidavits were have in the Michigan case? Two hundred and twenty affidavits," he said. "What they swear to is that at 4:30 in the morning, a truck pulled up to the Detroit center where they were counting ballots. The people thought it was food so they all ran to the truck. It wasn't food, it was thousands and thousands of ballots and the ballots were in garbage cans, they were in paper bags, they were cardboard boxes and they were taken into the center. They were put on a number of tables. At that time they thought all of the Republican inspectors had left, all but two had."

"Here's what they jointly swear to: that every ballot that they could see, everything that they Ould hear, these were ballots for Biden. When they saw a ballot, these were ballots only for Biden, nothing down ticket," Guiliani continued. "Many of them were triple counted."

Mayor @RudyGiuliani DESTROYS the Fake News, accurately says they condone violent threats against American citizens who claim to witness voter fraud pic.twitter.com/33I2Cxre04 — Team Trump (@TeamTrump) November 19, 2020

“Why would you not allow inspections of those ballots? Because you knew you were going to use those ballots to catch Biden up," Guiliani said, adding that the recount in Georgia will be worthless due to a lack of signature matching.

You can watch the entire press conference below: