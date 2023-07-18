J.D. Vance Has a Message for Biden on Ukraine
New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove
5,000+ Veterans Tell Tuberville His Opposition to DoD Abortion Tourism Is On-Target
Last Week's Hearing Wasn't the First Time FBI Director Wray Was Cagey With...
Millions of Sensitive Pentagon Emails Accidentally Sent to a Russian Ally
Will Joe Manchin's New Hampshire Trip Leave Dems 'Shivering'?
What Is Going to Happen With Minneapolis' 3rd Police Precinct?
San Francisco's Stores Go to Extreme Measures to Prevent Shoplifting
Why Is Fauci Getting This Taxpayer-Funded Benefit If He's Retired?
The One Speech Ingraham Says Republicans Should Play If They 'Want to Win...
Jim Jordan Threatens to Hold FBI Director Chris Wray in Contempt
GOP Senator to Introduce Legislation Banning Irreversible Transgender Surgeries for Minors
LAPD Union VP: Leave the LAPD and Go Work Somewhere You're Not Hated
Here's What One Public Library Is Doing About That Sexually Explicit Book Being...
Tipsheet

Tucker Reacts to His Remaining Staff at Fox News Being Let Go

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  July 18, 2023 2:00 PM
AP Photo/Lynne Sladky

Tucker Carlson was asked by The Blaze's Glenn Beck how he felt about the remaining staff being let go by Fox News in a "degrading" way.

Chadwick Moore, who has written an extensive book about Carlson, revealed last week the nine remaining employees were frogged marched out of the building, where Fox News' human resources were waiting for them.

Beck asked Carlson during the 2023 FAMiLY Leadership Summit what he thought about the situation.

"That is, and this certainly not a defense of the company that is doing that, but this is kind of par for Corporate America, I think it's disgusting. And I would say two things. One, you should always be loyal to people who are loyal to you. Loyalty is reciprocal. People give up a lot on your behalf, you should do the same for them. I've seen seen a publicly traded company do that for anybody in the United States...I think it's a huge sin that they all commit," Carlson said.

Recommended

New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove Katie Pavlich

Carlson recalled when he first started working in journalism, Human Resources was called Personnel and it had a minor role in the company. Today, Carlson said, Human Resources has made corporate America more cruel and soulless.

"It's stripped the humanity from people and turned them into widgets. HR is an instrument of cruelty and force and coercion."  

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove Katie Pavlich
The 34 Professors Who Protested My Speaking at Arizona State University Dennis Prager
Oh, So That's Why We Haven't Heard About This 'Transphobic' Murder Mia Cathell
Trump Announces He Expects 'Arrest and Indictment' in January 6 Grand Jury Probe Spencer Brown
Here's What One Public Library Is Doing About That Sexually Explicit Book Being Pushed by Teachers Union Madeline Leesman
Your Candidate Is an Idiot and I’ll Never Vote for Them Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
New Biden Rules Are Coming After Much More Than Your Gas Stove Katie Pavlich