Elon Musk's Admission About Twitter's Past Involvement in Elections

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas  |  November 30, 2022 4:20 PM
Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

Elon Musk has been airing out Twitter's dirty laundry since he took over the social media company for the sake of transparency in order to regain the trust of users.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Wednesday who said it is ridiculous to claim Twitter is no longer safe now that many members of site's "Trust and Safety" team have been fired or have left.

In his reply, Musk said users have known for a long time how useless the previous "Trust and Safety" team, in part, because they have "interfered in elections." He went on to promise Twitter under his leadership will "be far more effective, transparent and even-handed."

A company blog post published Wednesday went into more details about what Twitter 2.0 will do to preserve its reputation for being the town square of the internet:

"What has changed, however, is our approach to experimentation. As you’ve seen over the past several weeks, Twitter is embracing public testing. We believe that this open and transparent approach to innovation is healthy, as it enables us to move faster and gather user feedback in real-time. We believe that a service of this importance will benefit from feedback at scale, and that there is value in being open about our experiments and what we are learning. We do all of this work with one goal in mind: to improve Twitter for our customers, partners, and the people who use it across the world."

