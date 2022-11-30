Elon Musk's Admission About Twitter's Past Involvement in Elections

Elon Musk has been airing out Twitter's dirty laundry since he took over the social media company for the sake of transparency in order to regain the trust of users.

Musk was responding to a Twitter user on Wednesday who said it is ridiculous to claim Twitter is no longer safe now that many members of site's "Trust and Safety" team have been fired or have left.

Twitter has shown itself to be not safe for the past 10 years and has lost users’ trust. The past team of "trust and safety” is a disgrace, so it doesn’t have any right to judge what is being done now. They had a chance, but they sold their souls to a corporation. — Ξva Fox 🦊Claudius Nero’s Legion 🐺 (@EvaFoxU) November 30, 2022

In his reply, Musk said users have known for a long time how useless the previous "Trust and Safety" team, in part, because they have "interfered in elections." He went on to promise Twitter under his leadership will "be far more effective, transparent and even-handed."

Exactly. The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections.



Twitter 2.0 will be far more effective, transparent and even-handed. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

A company blog post published Wednesday went into more details about what Twitter 2.0 will do to preserve its reputation for being the town square of the internet: