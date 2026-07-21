Socialist Candidate Says Those Who Listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene Will Vote for Him

Michigan Democrat Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed speculated that many of those who listen to former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene will vote for him.

During a Monday interview with Politico’s Dasha Burns, the candidate discussed a slew of issues. Burns said she recently spoke with Greene on the show and discussed her positions on issues like Israel and the cost of health insurance. “Do you think you could build this new coalition with people like MTG?” Burns asked.

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El-Sayed responded, noting that Greene “said a lot of things I disagree with too.”

“I will just say this, that I wouldn't be surprised, right? You know, when I— when you ask me about why establishment elite Democrats are so worried about me, it's because there are a lot of people who listen to her who are going to vote for me in the general election,” he continued. “They're not afraid I'm going to lose. They're afraid I'm going to win. And at the end of the day, we get so polarized about D versus R, red versus blue, that we forget that when you talk about the things that people actually care about, you can win elections.”

You can do that in uncommon ways. But too often, the Democratic Party is more interested in continuing to take money from its corporate and special interest donors than it is in speaking conventional truth. It should be an obvious thing that everybody agrees with, that we should keep our money here. It should be an obvious thing that everybody agrees with, that people shouldn't go into medical debt in the richest, most powerful country in the world. The fact that MTG agrees with those points should not be all that uncommon because they're just like obvious things to say.

Abdul El-Sayed says a lot of people who listen to Marjorie Taylor Greene are going to vote for him



That tells you everything you need to know pic.twitter.com/0eqKWnKHzW — DSA Watch (@DSA_Watch) July 20, 2026

Greene has made similar arguments since her split with President Donald Trump and her resignation from Congress. She has frequently criticized the Trump administration and the MAGA movement over foreign policy and other issues.

Our military has been degraded to the Strait of Hormuz police because Trump is controlled by Miriam Adelson and Israel.



What happened to make AMERICA great again???



Everyone HATES this. https://t.co/NE881NLJQ8 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 20, 2026

The House is set to vote on several bills before they leave on Thursday and won’t be back in session until September.



The $1.15 Trillion dollar NDAA, which will tie our military intelligence to Israel.



A Trump requested $93 billion dollar bill that gives the pentagon $60… — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) July 20, 2026

El-Sayed is one of several candidates endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) seeking to win a primary race against a moderate establishment figure. Socialist candidates have been racking up important wins in states like New York, Colorado, and others.

The most recent poll in this race shows El-Sayed leading Rep. Haley Stevens 47 percent to 36 percent.

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