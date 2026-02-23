One in Five Young Teens Said They Saw Sexual Content on This Social Media Platform

A troubling number of minors have seen sexual content on Instagram, according to a lawsuit against parent company Meta.

Reuters reported that almost one in five young teens on Instagram reported seeing unwanted sexual content on the platform as the company faces legal action over the matter.

The plaintiffs filed a federal lawsuit in California as social media platforms like Meta, TikTok, and YouTube face legal scrutiny over youth addiction and other harms these platforms cause to children. Critics point to these numbers are proof that Meta has failed to protect minors from sexually inappropriate and harmful content online.

About eight percent of children in the same age group said they had “seen someone harm themselves or threaten to do so on Instagram,” the deposition said.

In 2025, Meta vowed to remove images and videos “containing nudity or explicit sexual activity, including when generated by AI” for teenage users. Yet, a separate report showed that Instagram “was still recommending sexual content, violent content, and self-harm and body-image content to teens, even though those types of posts were supposed to be blocked by Meta’s sensitive-content filters,” according to TIME.

They also found evidence that elementary-school-aged kids were not only using the platform—despite Meta’s ban on users under 13—but that “Instagram’s recommendation-based algorithm actively incentivized children under 13 to perform risky sexualized behaviors” due to “inappropriate amplification” of sexualized content. Arturo Bejar, a former senior engineering and product leader at Meta who helped design that study, told TIME that the company’s algorithm rewards suggestive content, even from children who don’t know what they’re doing. “The minors didn’t begin that way, but the product design taught them that,” says Bejar. “At that point, Instagram itself becomes the groomer.”

Instagram head Adam Mosseri questioned the numbers, saying that self-reported surveys are “notoriously problematic,” according to the deposition.

Of particular concern is Mosseri’s admission that “most sexually explicit images were sent via private messages between users.” Yet, he stressed that Meta must take people’s privacy into account when making moderation decisions. He pointed out that many “don’t want us reading their messages.”

Meta spokesperson Andy Stone told Reuters that the survey was conducted in 2021 and that the statistic on sexual content came from users, not a review of the posts in question. He said the company is “proud of the progress we’ve made, and we’re always working to do better.”

More than 40 state attorneys general have sued Meta, accusing the company of endangering young people’s mental health and contributing to the youth mental health crisis by designing and including harmful features on Instagram and Facebook, according to The Associated Press.