Elon Musk's Favorability Rate Plummets Amid Feud With Trump

Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s favorability rating has plummeted amid his renewed feud with President Donald Trump over government spending and his decision to launch a new political party.

This comes over widespread speculation about the new party and how it might affect Republicans’ chances of winning future elections.

From The Hill:

In the last week, Musk’s net favorability in the aggregate kept by Decision Desk HQ dropped 3.4 points, falling just over 20 points in the negative. The percentage that view the onetime Trump ally unfavorably reached its highest point of the president’s second term at 55.8 percent, while the percentage that view him favorably reached its lowest point yet, at 35.4 percent, as of Monday. The decline comes as Trump’s approval and favorability ratings have ticked down a bit over the same period of time but not to the extent of Musk, whose popularity has suffered greatly since he first joined the administration and oversaw the Department of Government Efficiency’s widespread cuts across the federal workforce. The feud between the president and Musk first began last month as the tech billionaire railed against Trump’s “big beautiful bill” after leaving the administration at the end of his 130-day tenure as a special government employee. A war of words followed between the two men, who traded personal attacks.

It is not clear what the new party’s platform will look like, as it does not yet have a website. In a post on X, Musk wrote, “When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.”

By a factor of 2 to 1, you want a new political party and you shall have it!



When it comes to bankrupting our country with waste & graft, we live in a one-party system, not a democracy.



Today, the America Party is formed to give you back your freedom. https://t.co/9K8AD04QQN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2025

A poll published on July 2 revealed that about 40 percent of Americans, especially young voters and Republican men, would be interested in looking at Musk’s new party as an alternative to the GOP.

President Donald Trump slammed the new party in a July 6 post on Truth Social in which he said he was “saddened to watch Elon Musk go completely ‘off the rails,’ essentially becoming a TRAIN WRECK over the past five weeks.”

“He even wants to start a Third Political Party, despite the fact that they have never succeeded in the United States - The System seems not designed for them,” Trump continued. “The one thing Third Parties are good for is the creation of Complete and Total DISRUPTION & CHAOS, and we have enough of that with the Radical Left Democrats, who have lost their confidence and their minds!”

The new party has raised concerns on the right that it might split the GOP vote, potentially leading to more victories for Democrats. Musk’s new party could attract right-leaning voters who are disappointed in Republicans’ refusal to rein in federal spending while reducing the size and scope of the government.