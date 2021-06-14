Scoreboard: Ilhan Omar 2, Nancy Pelosi 0

Another headache-inducing controversy featuring Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) appears to be winding down, with paralyzed Democratic leadership handing Omar yet another victory. Last time the House caucus was gripped with recriminations over an Omar outburst -- in that case, it involved anti-Semitism -- Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plan to rebuke the Squad member unraveled when the hard left loudly defended the backbencher. A resolution to condemn anti-Semitism was embarrassingly watered down into a meaningless and weak "all bigotry matters" statement. Clearly feeling vindicated, Omar took a victory lap, congratulating herself for starting an important conversation by employing anti-Jewish tropes. She'd won. And now she's won again, as her radical and hateful ideology becomes normalized within the Democratic Party.

In case you missed it, Omar published a tweet last week that lumped the United States and Israel together with, terrorist organizations, including Hamas, as having committed "unthinkable atrocities." Indeed, she listed the United States first in her list of "crimes against humanity" perpetrators. This stirred anger among some Jewish Democrats, who released a relatively harsh joint statement rejecting Omar's premise. Squad members mobilized to once again smear their fellow traveler's detractors, reflexively accusing them of Islamophobia, racism, and harassment. Omar herself echoed these attacks, which predictably invoked her religion and skin color as protective shields against criticism, no matter how well deserved. The Minnesotan's tone changed abruptly within hours, clarifying that she didn't really intend to draw the comparison that she'd made, coinciding with a statement from House Democratic leadership slapping her on the wrist and thanking her for the clarification.

After Hamas distanced itself from Omar -- thanking her for her support of their causes, but refusing to be compared to the US or Israel -- Pelosi clearly wants this entire episode to be over. But she's also evidently quite anxious to avoid any strife with the Squad, keenly aware that her thin majority cannot afford defections or whip count drama, so she's now insisting that her mild rebuke of Omar wasn't even a rebuke at all. She is actively arguing that there was no accountability delivered:

Despite releasing a statement last week condemning Rep. Ilhan Omar over a tweet that seemingly compared the United States with the Taliban, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi attempted to claim that she did not, in fact, rebuke the progressive lawmaker https://t.co/9eqZXKtaM8 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 13, 2021

You can't make it up...



Speaker Pelosi actually clarifies that she did NOT rebuke Democrat Rep. Ilhan Omar's comparison of Israel & the United States to terrorist orgs Hamas & the Taliban.



"We did not rebuke her."



"Congresswoman Omar is a valued member of our caucus." pic.twitter.com/9jQiNbYjS7 — Mark Bednar (@MarkBednar) June 13, 2021



Remember, Pelosi and company recently decided that a lightning rod Republican freshman deserved to be stripped of all committee assignments for outrageously offensive things she'd said prior to joining Congress. She also apparently believes that Omar's track record does not merit even rescinding her assignment to the Foreign Affairs committee. A group of Republicans who joined Democrats in sanctioning their own fellow partisan have called on Pelosi et al to apply some consistency here, but to no avail:

Anti-Semitism has no place in Congress.



That’s why I’m calling on @SpeakerPelosi to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from her Committee assignments! pic.twitter.com/qzDP4Xc6j0 — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) June 11, 2021



"Eight [GOP] members signed this letter to her: Carlos Gimenez, Adam Kinzinger, Chris Jacobs, Young Kim, Mario Diaz-Balart, Fred Upton, Maria Elvira Salazar, and Nicole Malliotakis," writes Allahpundit. "What do those eight have in common? The answer is that all of them crossed the aisle and voted with Democrats in February to strip Marjorie Taylor Greene of her committee assignments for various nutty statements made before she was elected to Congress. Now they want a little reciprocity. We were willing to be bipartisan in punishing a toxic colleague, they’re reminding Pelosi. Are you?" We have our answer, loud and clear. I'll leave you with AOC, last heard from accusing fellow Democrats of putting Omar in danger and not exhibiting the graciousness to address internal concerns in private, once again putting her own party on blast -- very much in public: