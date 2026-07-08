President Trump Just Went Scorched Earth Against Communism on the World Stage

President Trump used the global stage at a NATO summit in Turkey to deliver a blunt condemnation of communism, calling out the ideology for the widespread human suffering it has produced.

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Speaking on the second day of the summit, he warned that while communism may be politically easy to sell, its real-world consequences have consistently proved far more destructive than advertised.

Trump on the realities of Communism:



"Communism is easy to sell. I would be greatest Communist in history. I'd be right up there with Lenin. You've got free rent for the rest of your life. What they don’t say is that you'll be living in squalor in 12 months. You've got the free… pic.twitter.com/H5cWm3x46X — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 8, 2026

"I want to get the word out because what's forming is Communism in the country," says @POTUS.



"It's never worked, and it's not going to work... [capitalism] is just the best system—and it's got flaws, everything's going to have a little flaw, but it's been amazing." pic.twitter.com/gF09GgLg9F — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 8, 2026

"Look, I want to get the word out, because what's forming is communism in the country, and communism's easy to sell," the president said. "I would be the greatest communist in history. I'd be right up there with Lenin. I'd be as good as anybody. You've got free rent for the rest of your life. What they don't say is that you'll be living in squalor in 12 months."

You've got the free house. Would anybody like to have a free house? We'll take it away from somebody. We'll give it to you. You'll have murders all over the place. Communism's a disaster. It's been proven to be for thousands of years under different names, but same thing.

"[Communism] has become international, but it's never worked, and it's not going to work," President Trump added. "What is working is the United States. So think of it. We have more jobs than we've ever had. People are making more money than they've ever made. I'm talking about workers now, talking about workers. They're making higher salaries than they've ever made before. It's just the best system. And it's got flaws, but everything's going to have a little flaw. But it's it's been amazing."

In practice, many of the so-called “flaws” attributed to free markets stem less from the markets themselves and more from government overreach, a reality often overlooked by advocates of socialism, communism, and even free marketers themselves.

"I think this country with this thing that's going around is in more danger than it was during World War One, World War Two," the president said. "If you talk about September 11th, if you talk about Pearl Harbor, that was big danger. I think this is I think the concept of us going communist, because one thing that happens when you go communist, you never come back. Never comes back. You die in squalor. You die. You die a horrible death. You die in squalor and it gets very evil and very nasty."

This comes as democratic socialism gains increasing traction within the Democratic Party. While the movement has been building for decades, it reached a new inflection point with Zohran Mamdani’s victory over an establishment Democrat in New York City’s mayoral race. That breakthrough was followed within weeks by three additional wins from socialist candidates in congressional primaries across the city, cementing the financial capital of the world as a growing stronghold for the ideology. Party leadership, for its part, has largely declined to confront or distance itself from its ascendant progressive wing, even as that faction moves to reshape the party in its image.

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The battle is shaping up as a defining ideological test for conservatives, as they now stand as the last institutional barrier to a broader socialist shift, echoing the stakes of the Reagan era.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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