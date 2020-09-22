Supreme Court

McConnell Reacts to Reporter's Suggestion He Listen to RBG's 'Dying Wish'

Cortney O'Brien
Cortney O'Brien
|
 @obrienc2
|
Posted: Sep 22, 2020 4:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood his ground on Tuesday when pressed by the media about his decision to move forward on the new Supreme Court vacancy. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died last Friday at the age of 87 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. 

"Why not listen to [RBG's] dying wish apparently to allow the next president to make this decision?" a reporter asked him.

McConnell responded that he was more apt to follow another of Ginsburg's recent statements.

The media continued to press him about a poll that reportedly showed Americans don't want him to move forward on the nomination before the November election. But McConnell, who has a one-track mind at the moment, repeated that he has "an obligation to advance the nomination." 

"The job right now is for this well-qualified nominee to be processed in committee, brought to the floor and voted on," he said. 

He put an exclamation point at the end of that on Twitter:

