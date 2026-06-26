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Tipsheet

Pentagon Argues Budget Bill Is Critical for National Defense. Will the Senate Go for It?

Cameron Arcand
Cameron Arcand | June 26, 2026 11:45 AM
Pentagon Argues Budget Bill Is Critical for National Defense. Will the Senate Go for It?
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Proponents of a third reconciliation bill in Congress see it as a revolutionary opportunity for bolstering national defense spending, as the Senate does not appear keen on a third reconciliation bill. 

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Chief Pentagon Spokesman Sean Parnell explained in an X post that in addition to the $67 billion in the “supplemental funding request” for the War Department, an additional $350 billion for defense purposes through potential reconciliation would be “a GENERATIONAL investment in our military.”

The spokesman added that without the funding, the military  “cannot build Golden Dome, reshore critical minerals supply chains, scale munitions production, and make critical Quality of Life investments for our amazing service members.” Parnell further argued that it would help boost jobs and solidify “military dominance for decades to come.”

 “The fate of our future military dominance hangs in the balance. We must pass Reconciliation 3.0. This isn’t optional—it’s essential to modernize our forces, support our troops, crush our adversaries, and restore the warrior ethos President Trump demands,” he added. 

“No more delays, no more excuses. Let’s get it done for the greatest military in the history of the world,” Parnell further added.

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The reconciliation possibility continues to be a point of contention in Washington, as some Senate Republicans are opposed to doing another round of the budgetary bill that only requires 51-votes to pass the upper chamber, according to Punchbowl News. The two prior reconciliation bills this session were the “Secure America Act” and the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act.” 

However, the debate is not stopping members of Congress from making their case for more military spending, with Rep. August Pfluger (R-TX) telling reporters on Wednesday that this is “really the 1st time we've done this since President Reagan was in the Oval Office.”

“We know that this is important. We know that Democrats are going to vote against it. And I think the conservatives are going to lead the charge to make sure that future generations have the resources, have the weapons systems, are trained in our outfit to make sure that they defend this country,” the Texas Republican added. 

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The discussions come as the United States and Iran continue talks after signing a memorandum of understanding earlier this month.

“And Iran is being very nice – they’re agreeing to everything I want, and they have to. Otherwise we just go back and do what we have to do,” Trump said Wednesday on Capitol Hill after meeting with Republican senators. 

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