Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp roused the ire of President Trump in recent days for not doing more in response to reports of election fraud in his state. But that may be changing now that Gov. Kemp is calling for a signature audit after CCTV footage was presented on Thursday showing election workers purportedly unloading suitcases of hidden ballots.

Katie wrote earlier about the video presented by the Trump campaign's lawyers during an emergency hearing in Georgia on Thursday. The video allegedly shows election workers in Fulton County wheeling in suitcases full of ballots after an election worker told poll watchers and others to go home for the night. The ballots were allegedly then counted for two hours without witness supervision.

Video footage from Georgia shows suitcases filled with ballots pulled from under a table AFTER supervisors told poll workers to leave room while four people stayed behind to keep counting votes pic.twitter.com/o6cxiCxVP5 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 4, 2020

Hours after the hearing, Gov. Kemp is reportedly now calling for a signature audit to be conducted in the state.

BREAKING: Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp calls for a signature audit after CCTV footage was leaked of hidden ballots being secretly counted. — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) December 4, 2020

President Trump has tied his own cause of uncovering voter fraud in the state of Georgia to Republican prospects of winning two Senate runoff races in January that will determine whether or not the GOP retains control over the upper chamber of Congress.

People in Georgia got caught cold bringing in massive numbers of ballots and putting them in “voting” machines. Great job @BrianKempGA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

The best way to insure a @KLoeffler and @sendavidperdue VICTORY is to allow signature checks in the Presidential race, which will insure a Georgia Presidential win (very few votes are needed, many will be found). Spirits will soar and everyone will rush out and VOTE! @BrianKempGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 4, 2020

In his first television interview since Election Day, President Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he was ashamed of himself for having endorsed Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the governor's 2018 race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.