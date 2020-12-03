Voter Fraud

Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud

Bronson Stocking
Bronson Stocking
|
Posted: Dec 03, 2020 11:43 PM
  Share   Tweet  
Georgia Governor Changes Tune After Trump Lawyers Present Troubling Video of Alleged Fraud

Source: AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp roused the ire of President Trump in recent days for not doing more in response to reports of election fraud in his state. But that may be changing now that Gov. Kemp is calling for a signature audit after CCTV footage was presented on Thursday showing election workers purportedly unloading suitcases of hidden ballots. 

Katie wrote earlier about the video presented by the Trump campaign's lawyers during an emergency hearing in Georgia on Thursday. The video allegedly shows election workers in Fulton County wheeling in suitcases full of ballots after an election worker told poll watchers and others to go home for the night. The ballots were allegedly then counted for two hours without witness supervision. 

Hours after the hearing, Gov. Kemp is reportedly now calling for a signature audit to be conducted in the state.  

President Trump has tied his own cause of uncovering voter fraud in the state of Georgia to Republican prospects of winning two Senate runoff races in January that will determine whether or not the GOP retains control over the upper chamber of Congress.

In his first television interview since Election Day, President Trump told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he was ashamed of himself for having endorsed Gov. Brian Kemp (R) in the governor's 2018 race against Democrat Stacey Abrams.

Recommended
Project Veritas Strips CNN Naked
David Limbaugh
  Share on Facebook
  Tweet
Share on Parler
WATCH: Biden's Disturbing Answer on How He'll Resolve Fundamental Differences With Kamala Harris
Bronson Stocking
Trump Attorneys Produce Video Alleging Georgia Ballots Were Hidden in Suitcases
Katie Pavlich
Biden Reveals How Long He Expects Americans to Wear Face Masks
Bronson Stocking

LATEST: Top White House Communications Official Resigns
Katie Pavlich
Newsom Unveils New 'Temporary' Lockdowns for California
Bronson Stocking
One Frustrated LA Business Puts Democratic COVID Hypocrisy on Display for All to See
VIP
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Tom Stiglich
View Cartoon
Most Popular