WATCH: Trump Campaign's New Ad Highlights the President's Dedication to Peaceful Protestors

The Trump campaign on Saturday released a new ad highlighting the president's dedication to the African American community and law enforcement officers across the country. The ad focuses on the unjust killing of George Floyd and how Americans deserve to feel safe and protected in their own homes and communities.

"I understand the pain that people are feeling. The death of George Floyd on the streets of Minneapolis was a grave tragedy. It should never have happened. It has filled Americans all over the country with horror, anger, and grief. We support the right of peaceful protests and we hear their pleas. The voices of law-abiding citizens must be heard and heard very loudly."

"We stand with the family of George Floyd, with the peaceful protestors, and with every law-abiding citizen who wants decency, civility, safety, and security," Trump said in the speech. "But what we are now seeing on the streets of our cities has nothing to do with justice or with peace. The memory of George Floyd is being dishonored by rioters, looters, and anarchists. The violence and vandalism is being led by Antifa and other radical left-wing groups, who are terrorizing the innocent, destroying jobs. The mobs are destroying the life's work of good people and destroying their dreams. It harms those who have the least."

The ad then flickers to various accounts of black Americans who are being harmed by rioters and looters. One account is from Stephanie Wilford, a disabled woman that lives in a high-rise apartment complex near Minneapolis' 5th Precinct, where most of her neighborhood was destroyed. The other is from a woman in New York City whose store that she co-owns and works at was destroyed by looters.

"We cannot and must not allow a small group of criminals and vandals to wreck our cities and lay waste to our communities," he said.

The ad then highlighted moments of peace, where officers and protestors hug one another.

"No one is more upset than fellow law enforcement officers by the small handful who fail to abide by their oath, to serve and protect. We support the overwhelming majority of police officers who are incredible in every way and devoted public servants," Trump said. "We must all work together as a society to expand opportunity and to create a future of greater dignity and promise for all of our people."