Did Rep. Jayapal Really Say That Listening to Angel Parents Is a Waste of Time? Sure Seems Like She Did.

This may be one of the most maddening and disgusting things ever uttered by a Congresswoman. Yesterday, Jessica Gorman testified before Congress about her daughter Sheridan, who was murdered by an illegal alien in Chicago earlier this year. Things got heated between Rep. Mike Lawler and Rep. Jamie Raskin, with Lawler absolutely obliterating Democrats over their sanctuary policies.

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But there was a comment from Rep. Pramila Jayapal that was really a slap in the face to Angel Families everywhere. She said to their faces that this hearing was basically a waste of time.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal on a hearing with parents of those murdered by illegal aliens: “Unfortunately this hearing is the 4th time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities... There's many other things that we could be doing.” pic.twitter.com/YQeNucvOTC — America (@america) June 30, 2026

"Unfortunately, this hearing is the fourth time in this committee that we've had a hearing on sanctuary cities. The fourth time. And there's many other things that we could be doing other than this," she said.

Rep. Pramila Jayapal tells the parents of those murdered by illegal aliens that she has better things to do:



"Unfortunately this hearing is the 4th time in this committee that we’ve had a hearing on sanctuary cities... There's many other things that we could be doing.” pic.twitter.com/PwAb5sirkF — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

This is absolutely vile.

Sickening. https://t.co/DnRVMNWoTx — Jason Rantz on Seattle Red (@jasonrantz) July 1, 2026

It is sickening.

Jessica Gorman absolutely torched Jayapal.

Jessica Gorman — Mother of Sheridan Gorman who was killed by an illegal alien — TORCHES Rep. Pramila Jayapal for saying she doesn't want to be at the hearing:



“Thanks for telling me without telling me that you’re here but you don’t want to be...for telling me you don’t care.” https://t.co/NYVI4N8HOA pic.twitter.com/Il1Ad54fHb — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 30, 2026

"That is my daughter, and that is who she was until the day she was stolen from us," a tearful Gorman said. "And I honestly can't make sense of it. I cannot make peace with it. And in what world does the child who spent her life making sure no one was lonely die terrified and alone on a pier in Chicago? In what world does the girl who saw everyone become invisible to the people in power, responsible for protecting her?"

"This cannot be explained away, and it cannot be buried beneath a list of unrelated issues that you all paraded before us," Gorman continued. "Thanks for telling me without telling me that, you know, you're here but you don't want to be. This is the fourth ... time you had Angel Families. Thanks for telling me you don't care."

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"This cannot be buried under your slogans, your statistics, or excuses and this just can't stand."

The Democratic Party has made it painfully clear they do not care about Americans like Sheridan Gorman and her family. To the Democrats, Gorman was collateral damage in their pursuit of open-borders policies that would cement their power. They don't see Angel Families as worth their time and attention, and that's scary and sad.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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