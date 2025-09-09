DOJ Steps in With Federal Charge for Heinous Charlotte Murderer
U.K. Authorities Cover and Plan to Remove Banksy Artwork Critical of Government Censorship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | September 09, 2025 5:15 PM
The United Kingdom, like most of Europe, has a censorship problem. In February, Vice President Vance harshly criticized the European delegates at the Munich Security Conference, saying, "In Britain, and across Europe, free speech, I fear, is in retreat."

Vice President Vance pointed to the case of Adam Smith-Connor, an army veteran who was heavily fined for the "crime" of silently praying outside an abortion clinic under the U.K.'s "buffer zone" laws. European leaders were offended by Vance's accurate claims, and American media were swift to blame free speech for the rise of the Nazi party with '60 Minutes' giving a glowing interview to German officials who were happy to talk about how they censored and punished German citizens.

Most recently, British comedian Graham Linehan was arrested for "gender-critical" posts on X, setting off yet another firestorm about the U.K.'s suppression of free speech in the name of trans ideology.

High profile (and sometimes controversial) artist Banksy created a piece of artwork on the wall of the Royal Courts of Justice. It depicts a judge beating a protester -- a fitting image for modern-day Britain.

As if to prove Banksy's point, officials covered up the artwork and vowed to remove it.

Here's more from the Associated Press:

The mural appeared Monday and depicts a protester lying on the ground holding a blood-splattered placard while a judge in a traditional wig and black gown beats him with a gavel. Banksy posted a photo of the work on Instagram, his usual method of claiming a work as authentic. It was captioned “Royal Courts Of Justice. London.”

Security officials outside the courthouse covered the artwork Monday with sheets of black plastic and two metal barriers, and it was being guarded by two officers and a security camera.

Because the Victorian gothic revival style building is 143 years old, the mural will be removed with consideration for its historical significance, according to HM Courts and Tribunals.

While there is no explicit political message to the artwork, some say it's a response to the government's ban on the group Palestinian Action. Almost 1,000 protesters were arrested last Saturday during a demonstration against the ban.

Others point to it having a larger political message in a country where people have been arrested and jailed for "offensive" Facebook memes and, like the aforementioned Linehan, "illegal" posts on X.

