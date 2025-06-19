State Department Implements New Tactic to Weed Out America Haters
NIH Ends Funding for Dangerous Gain-of-Function Research
VIP
It Looks Like We Had Another Incident of Left-Wing Domestic Terrorism in Nebraska
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for
Whoopi Goldberg Didn't Expect This Reaction After Downplaying Iran's Atrocities
Iran's Supreme Leader Might Be on Borrowed Time After Bombing That Israeli Hospital
Pro-Iran Protesters Call on Regime to 'Burn Tel Aviv to the Ground'
SCOTUS: No Constitutional Right to Abuse Children
'Wrong, Nancy': WH Hits Back at Pelosi's Claim About the Big Beautiful Bill
An Iranian Missile Hit Southern Israel's Largest Hospital. Here's How Netanyahu, Katz Resp...
VIP
Rollins Steps in After NJ City Approves Seizing Historic Family Farm by Eminent...
Here's How This Transgender Member of Congress Reacted to the SCOTUS Ruling About...
Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigran...
This US Military Branch Already Hit Its 2025 Recruiting Goal
Tipsheet

584 Days Later.....Israeli-American Held Hostage in Gaza Returns Home

Abigail Johnson
Abigail Johnson | June 19, 2025 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah

More than 600 days after being taken hostage by Hamas, Edan Alexander is on his way home. The newly freed 21-year-old is expected to arrive in his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon. 

Advertisement

Alexander's father told CBS News that the community will "line the streets to welcome him home." 

"I want to tell you, Edan, we love you and we are so happy you're back," said Yitzchak Gershovitz, the Alexander family's rabbi. "This is our brother. Our son returns home, and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There's only one word, it's a miracle of God."

Alexander is believed to be the last living American citizen being held in Gaza, according to CBS News

Edan Alexander grew up in New Jersey before moving to Israel and serving in the Israeli military. He was on duty on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas terror attack that sparked the war between Israel and Hamas. Alexander was held by Hamas as a hostage for 584 days. On May 12, Alexander was released as part of a deal between Hamas and the United States brokered by President Trump. 

On the day of Alexander's release, hundreds of friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Huyler Park in Tenafly to watch his release through a livestream. Alexander was released by Hamas to the Red Cross who transferred him back to the Israeli Defense Forces. His parents were able to reunite with him in Israel, just one day after Mother's Day. 

Recommended

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Advertisement

"Finally, to see him just hug his family, it means the world to everybody here. That's why there's so many people here today," said Tal Yechezkell, who went to high school with Alexander. "The emotions that are going through everyone's bodies, I probably can't explain it, and I think, overall, this is the best Mother's Day gift that any mother here could get, especially his."

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Iran's Supreme Leader Might Be on Borrowed Time After Bombing That Israeli Hospital Jeff Charles
Watch Trump's Reaction When This Reporter Revealed Who She Worked for Matt Vespa
Just Wait Until Liberals Learn About Syllogisms Ann Coulter
State Department Implements New Tactic to Weed Out America Haters Katie Pavlich
Jerry Nadler Tries and Fails to Get Into ICE Facility, and It Gets Worse for Him From There Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Hochul: We're Actually Rolling Out Brand New Taxpayer-Funded Benefits for Illegal Immigrants in New York Guy Benson
Advertisement