584 Days Later.....Israeli-American Held Hostage in Gaza Returns Home

More than 600 days after being taken hostage by Hamas, Edan Alexander is on his way home. The newly freed 21-year-old is expected to arrive in his hometown of Tenafly, New Jersey, on Thursday afternoon.

Alexander's father told CBS News that the community will "line the streets to welcome him home."

"I want to tell you, Edan, we love you and we are so happy you're back," said Yitzchak Gershovitz, the Alexander family's rabbi. "This is our brother. Our son returns home, and our hearts are full of joy and happiness. There's only one word, it's a miracle of God."

Alexander is believed to be the last living American citizen being held in Gaza, according to CBS News.

Edan Alexander grew up in New Jersey before moving to Israel and serving in the Israeli military. He was on duty on October 7, 2023, during the Hamas terror attack that sparked the war between Israel and Hamas. Alexander was held by Hamas as a hostage for 584 days. On May 12, Alexander was released as part of a deal between Hamas and the United States brokered by President Trump.

On the day of Alexander's release, hundreds of friends, family members, and supporters gathered at Huyler Park in Tenafly to watch his release through a livestream. Alexander was released by Hamas to the Red Cross who transferred him back to the Israeli Defense Forces. His parents were able to reunite with him in Israel, just one day after Mother's Day.

"Finally, to see him just hug his family, it means the world to everybody here. That's why there's so many people here today," said Tal Yechezkell, who went to high school with Alexander. "The emotions that are going through everyone's bodies, I probably can't explain it, and I think, overall, this is the best Mother's Day gift that any mother here could get, especially his."