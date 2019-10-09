Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2019 3:48 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) is no longer a contributor for Fox News amid discussions on him joining President Trump's legal team battling House Democrats' impeachment inquiry."
Read more at Top News
Hillary's Hot Take: There's 'No Evidence' The Bidens 'Did Anything Wrong'
Beth Baumann
California's Latest Energy Crisis
Bronson Stocking
House Freedom Caucus to Speaker Pelosi: Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Has Got to Go
Beth Baumann
MSNBC Host Straight Up Asks Beto: Does The Whistleblower Have Any Connection to You?
Beth Baumann
Oh, So That’s Why Parts of California Will Be Without Power for Nearly A Week
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular