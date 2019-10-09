Trey Gowdy out at Fox News amid talks to join Trump defense team Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Oct 09, 2019 3:48 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Hillary's Hot Take: There's 'No Evidence' The Bidens 'Did Anything Wrong' Beth Baumann California's Latest Energy Crisis Bronson Stocking House Freedom Caucus to Speaker Pelosi: Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff Has Got to Go Beth Baumann MSNBC Host Straight Up Asks Beto: Does The Whistleblower Have Any Connection to You? Beth Baumann Oh, So That’s Why Parts of California Will Be Without Power for Nearly A Week Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | AF Branco View Cartoon Most Popular Critics Aghast As Trump Keeps Word About No More Wars Idiotic Environmental Predictions Ann Coulter Articles - Political Columnist & Commentator - Ann Coulter