O'Rourke eyes workplace protections for women, parents

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 09, 2019 3:44 PM
  Share   Tweet
Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke laid out his plan to promote women's equality as president on Wednesday, which includes workplace protections for pregnant women and parents in the workplace.
Read more at Top News
Biden Campaign Is Furious With The New York Times
Bronson Stocking
CNN Reporter Quickly Silenced After Asking NBA Players a Freedom of Speech Question
Cortney O'Brien
Polls: Americans Catching Impeachment Inquiry Fever, But...
Guy Benson

NBA Security Guards Confiscate 'Free Hong Kong' Signs...From Americans in Washington D.C.
Katie Pavlich
Devin Nunes Says Congress Is Investigating Rumors of 'Strange' and 'Irregular' Requests to Monitor Reporters
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular