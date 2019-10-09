Cheney: Trump’s Withdrawal From Syria ‘Having Sickening and Predictable Consequence’

Rep. Liz Cheney (R., Mont.), the Republican Party's conference chair, slammed the Trump administration's recent decision to withdraw U.S. forces from Syria, saying it is already "having sickening and predictable consequences."
