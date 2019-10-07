Jimmy Carter builds Habitat for Humanity home in Tennessee despite black eye, stitches from fall

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 07, 2019 3:06 PM
  Share   Tweet
Former President Jimmy Carter donned a bandage over his left eye Monday as he helped build a home with Habitat for Humanity in Tennessee just one day after suffering a fall.
Read more at FOX News
Trump White House To Democrats On Impeachment: We're Not Cooperating, So Come And Get Us
Matt Vespa

Wait...The Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Worked For A 2020 Democratic Candidate
Matt Vespa
Investigation Time: Tea Party Patriots Action Slap Shifty Schiff With an Ethics Complaint
Beth Baumann
Trump Campaign Accuses Minneapolis Mayor of 'Outrageous Abuse of Power' Ahead of MAGA Rally
Cortney O'Brien
Another Liar? Despite Denials Under Oath, Mueller Wanted FBI Director Job During 2017 Meeting With Trump
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular