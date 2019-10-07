Iran to Sue U.S. Over Breach of Nuclear Deal

Posted: Oct 07, 2019 3:06 PM
Iran is readying to sue the United States in the International Court of Justice over President Donald Trump’s decision to abandon the landmark nuclear deal and reapply tough new sanctions on Tehran, according to officials in Iran’s judiciary.
