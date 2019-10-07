Clarence Thomas absent 'due to illness' as Supreme Court begins new term

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Oct 07, 2019 3:06 PM
The Supreme Court was one member short as the new session kicked off Monday, with Justice Clarence Thomas apparently out sick for the start of oral arguments.
