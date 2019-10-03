Red liquid anti-vaccine activist poured onto California Senate floor was human blood Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Oct 03, 2019 1:57 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News Alas, We Now Know The Reason For Why The Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Was Cited For Bias Against Trump Matt Vespa Is This The Moment Kamala Harris Realized She'll Never Be President? Timothy Meads EXCLUSIVE: Fairfax PD Denies FOIA Request Into Officer’s Suspension Over Illegal Alien Arrest Matt Vespa Pelosi Blatantly Lies During GMA Interview About Schiff's Reading of Ukraine Transcript Leah Barkoukis Illegal Alien With Six DUIs Arrested AGAIN After Seven Deportations From Country Timothy Meads SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular Alas, We Now Know The Reason For Why The Trump-Ukraine Whistleblower Was Cited For Bias Against Trump The Truth About Impeachment Is This The Moment That Kamala Harris Realized She'll Never Be President?