Brennan Is "Concerned" That He May To Be Questioned By DOJ On Origins Of Russia Probe

Posted: Oct 03, 2019 1:56 PM
Former CIA Director John Brennan said he is "concerned" that he is "supposedly" going to be interviewed by John Durham, the U.S. attorney leading the Justice Department's review of the origins of the Russia investigation.
