Pelosi: Barr, Pompeo, Giuliani are Trump's 'henchmen' who have 'gone rogue'

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 02, 2019 4:01 PM
  Share   Tweet
Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday ripped top officials in President Trump's Cabinet and his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, saying they went "rogue" in aiding the president in his controversial dealings with...
Read more at Top News

Nunes: This Whistleblower Complaint Sure Is Reading Like The Steele Dossier
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Former Sniper Provides a Perfect Example of The Flaws In Democrats' Gun Control Plans
Beth Baumann
RNC Uses Dems' Own Words Against Them In New Campaign Video About Impeachment
Beth Baumann
Hillary Believes She Knows Why She Lost In 2016 But She's Not Even Close
Beth Baumann

NYT: Adam Schiff Knew About Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed

Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Bob Gorrell
View Cartoon
Most Popular