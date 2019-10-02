Finnish President Sauli Niinisto To Trump: "You Have Here A Great Democracy, Keep It Going On"

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Oct 02, 2019 4:01 PM
Finnish President Sauli Niinisto praised American democracy during a visit to the White House Wednesday and said to President Trump: "Mr. President, you have here a great democracy. Keep it going on."
