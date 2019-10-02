12 candidates qualify for October Democratic debate Townhall.com Staff | Posted: Oct 02, 2019 4:03 PM Share Tweet Read more at Top News NYT: Adam Schiff Knew About Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed Matt Vespa Liberal Law Professor: No, It's Not a Scandal That Bill Barr is Actively Aiding the Investigation Into Russia Probe Origins Guy Benson Kamala Harris Press Secretary Says 'Free Speech' Is A Fox News Talking Point Timothy Meads 'Disgusting': Tom Homan Sounds Off After Fairfax Cop Suspended for Cooperating With ICE Cortney O'Brien Wait...That's Why A Virginia Cop Was Reportedly Suspended? For Working With Immigration Authorities? Matt Vespa SHOW COMMENTS CARTOONS | Steve Kelley View Cartoon Most Popular NYT: Adam Schiff Knew About Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed Liberal Law Professor: No, It's Not a Scandal That Bill Barr is Actively Aiding the Investigation Into Russia Probe Origins Who Cares About You?