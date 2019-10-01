Warren Repeatedly Dodges Whether She’ll Raise Middle Class Taxes for Medicare for All

Posted: Oct 01, 2019 2:15 PM
Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.) has repeatedly dodged direct questions during interviews, debates, and town halls about whether she would raise middle-class taxes to pay for her Medicare for All heath care proposal.
