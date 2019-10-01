US court: FCC had the right to dump net-neutrality rules

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 01, 2019 1:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
A federal court is ruling that the Federal Communications Commission had the right to dump net-neutrality rules, but couldn't bar states like California from passing their own.
Read more at FOX News

Pelosi: Trump Undermined Our National Security...But I Want to Find 'Common Ground'
Cortney O'Brien
Hillary Clinton: The One-Woman Wrecking Ball Against Norms and Institutions, Who Won't Go Away
Guy Benson

BREAKING: Bernie Sanders Hospitalized, Two Stents Inserted Into Artery
Timothy Meads

Kamala Harris Officially Asks Twitter To Kick Trump Off the Platform
Timothy Meads
Border Patrol Catches Another Sex Offender, Attempted Murderer Illegally Re-entering the U.S.
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular