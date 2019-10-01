Ukraine's Zelenskiy says has never met or spoken to Giuliani

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Oct 01, 2019 1:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday he had never met or spoken to U.S. President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, whose meetings with Ukrainian officials are now part of an impeachment inquiry in Washington.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

NYT: Adam Schiff Knew About Whistleblower Complaint Before It Was Filed

Matt Vespa
Liberal Law Professor: No, It's Not a Scandal That Bill Barr is Actively Aiding the Investigation Into Russia Probe Origins
Guy Benson
Kamala Harris Press Secretary Says 'Free Speech' Is A Fox News Talking Point
Timothy Meads
'Disgusting': Tom Homan Sounds Off After Fairfax Cop Suspended for Cooperating With ICE
Cortney O'Brien
Wait...That's Why A Virginia Cop Was Reportedly Suspended? For Working With Immigration Authorities?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Steve Kelley
View Cartoon
Most Popular