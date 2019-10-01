Amash pledges to join Democrats to impeach Trump

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Oct 01, 2019 2:15 PM
Rep. Justin Amash, the Michigan Republican-turned-independent lawmaker who's flirting with a presidential bid, has pledged to join House Democrats if they vote to impeach President Trump.
