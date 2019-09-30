McConnell says he'd have 'no choice' but to take up impeachment articles if House approves them

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Sep 30, 2019 3:54 PM
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Monday that he would have “no choice” but to take up articles of impeachment against President Trump should the House of Representatives approve them following their formal impeachment inquiry.
