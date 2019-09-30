Largest Indiana county says it will no longer prosecute for marijuana possession

Townhall.com Staff
Posted: Sep 30, 2019 4:01 PM
The most populated county in Indiana, Marion County, on Monday announced it will no longer prosecute simple marijuana possession cases for individuals caught with an ounce or less of the drug....
