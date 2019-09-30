Former Ukrainian prosecutor says Giuliani repeatedly pushed him to investigate the Bidens

Posted: Sep 30, 2019
Ukraine's former top prosecutor, Yuriy Lutsenko, said he repeatedly pushed back on requests from President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
