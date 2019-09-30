Ex-Trump adviser Bolton says North Korea has no intention to give up nuclear weapons

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 30, 2019 2:42 PM
  Share   Tweet
North Korea has no intention to give up its nuclear weapons, and Pyongyang benefits from stalling in its stand-off with Washington, U.S. President Donald Trump's ousted national security adviser John Bolton said in a speech on Monday.
Read more at Reuters: Politics
Schumer Is So Delusional He Wants Trump To Work On Gun Control Despite Dems' Impeachment Inquiry
Beth Baumann
READ: Australian Ambassador Agreed to Help Barr Investigate Origins of Russia Probe
Beth Baumann
WATCH: Trump Absolutely Shreds Adam Schiff Over Made Up Whistleblower Narrative
Beth Baumann
GOP Rep Releases Video of 'Hypocrite' Schiff Eager for Dirt on Trump During Prank Call
Leah Barkoukis

Hey, Democrats, You Know Who Else Transferred Phone Call Transcripts to a Secret Server?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular