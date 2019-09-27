Senator calls for probe into EPA actions against California

Townhall.com Staff
Townhall.com Staff
|
Posted: Sep 27, 2019 2:34 PM
  Share   Tweet
California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein on Friday called for a probe into whether a Trump administration threat earlier this week to withhold transportation funding from California over claims of poor air quality was politically driven.
Read more at Reuters: Politics

BREAKING: Kurt Volker Resigns As Special Envoy to Ukraine
Cortney O'Brien

The Intelligence Community Secretly Removed The First-Hand Knowledge Of Wrongdoing Requirement For Whistleblower Reports
Matt Vespa
WATCH: The RNC Just Released Its First Impeachment-Centered Campaign Ad
Cortney O'Brien
Michael Bloomberg Slams Beto O'Rourke's Gun Confiscation Plan: ‘So Impractical’ and Not 'Productive'
Julio Rosas

There's No Quid: It Looks Like A NYT Reporter Destroyed The Democrats’ Impeachment Narrative
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular